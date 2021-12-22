Delton Lamarr McLaurin
AYDEN - Delton L McLaurin, 75 went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Pruitt Health Hospice of Farmville.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Stedman, officiating will be Rev. Robert Guynn. Burial will follow at White Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.
Delton is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar McLaurin and Mary Hall McLaurin; brothers, Robert and Charles McLaurin; and sisters, Mary Alta Kinlaw and Sarah Annette Carter.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Eileen Kentch McLaurin; son, Scott McLaurin; 2 grandsons, Hudson C. McLaurin and Liam M. McLaurin; and a brother, Ottis McLaurin.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.