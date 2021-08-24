Delzora Stringfield
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Delzora Stringfield, 72, died Sunday, August 22, 2021. Burial will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Homestead Memorial Gardens, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held from 6-8pm on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Word Tabernacle Church, 821 Word Plaza, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or a charity of your choice.
