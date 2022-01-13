Dennis Dail

Dennis "Buddy Roe" Dail
BELL ARTHUR - Dennis "Buddy Roe" Dail, 68, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 2pm in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday from 6-8pm at the funeral home and other times at his daughter's home, 2223 Bell Arthur Rd, Greenville, NC 27834.
Dennis, a lifelong resident of Pitt County, retired from Yale in 1990 and became the co-owner of Dail Mobile Home Movers. He was also an EMT with Bell Arthur EMS. He loved hunting, fishing, watching the Andy Griffith Show, any show about the search for bigfoot. He was a godly man who truly loved people, but most importantly, he loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Ada Dail; and a son-in-law, Michael Evans.
Dennis is survived by his children, Angie Evans of Bell Arthur and Dennis "PTom" Dail, Jr (Juliana) of Farmville; stepchildren, John Wayne Oakley of TN, Calvin Oakley (Kristy), and Dustin Oakley, all of Farmville; grandchildren, Kayla, Jack, Mikey, Jesse, Caleb and Sadie; great granddaughter, Paislee; mother of his children, Faye Dail of Greenville; sisters, Shirley Williamson (Wayne) of Greenville and Brenda Harrell of TX; and brother, Donnie Dail (Penny) of OK.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Juliana Dail, Dr. James Galloway and his staff, Vidant Home Health, and the Bell Arthur and Farmville Fire & EMS Departments for all their care and compassion shown to Dennis during his sickness.
