Dennis Richard McMahon Jr (LTC, Ret., US Army), aged 93, of Pompano Beach, FL (formerly of West Hartford, CT and Winterville, NC) went to God on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Affectionately known by many names – Dennis, Mac, Dad, Denny, Papa – he was a man of action, with a ‘live for today’ approach to life. Dedicated to his family and serving others, he responded to his community and church members’ needs. While residing in Winterville, he served Pitt’s County vulnerable people through the Community Crossroads Center, the North Carolina Guardian ad Litem program, and the Eastern North Carolina Poverty Committee, founded by Dr. Maria O’Neil McMahon, East Carolina University’s founding Dean of the Schools of Criminal Justice and Social Work. He served in various roles at St. Gabriel’s Church as an active parishioner, directed many initiatives and participated in numerous outreach activities. He was born to Dennis R. and Violet (Pat) McMahon (Sr) in Scranton, PA, October 17, 1928, and graduated from West Orange (NJ) HS in 1946. He enlisted in the Army in 1946 and proudly served in WWII, the Korean and Vietnam wars. Over his more than 21 years of service, he earned many medals, awards, and his college degree. He achieved Master Army Aviator status and retired as an elite pilot of both fixed and rotary wing aircraft. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and stepparents, Arnold (Pete) Peterson Sr and Alice McMahon; his former wives, Elizabeth Ann (Libby) McMahon, the mother of his six children, and Dr. Maria (Peggy) O’Neil McMahon; his sons, CPT Dennis R. McMahon III and LTC Michael J. McMahon. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Melanie A. Crandall, his daughters and their families, and a very large and loving extended ‘family’. For more information about his life, the funeral arrangements, and the many that will miss him dearly, please go to https://www.legacy.com/link.asp?i=OB36162344