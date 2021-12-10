Dennis Spangler

Dennis L. Spangler
GREENVILLE - Dennis L. Spangler, 66, of Greenville, NC was killed on Friday, December 3, 2021.
Born on August 18, 1955, in York, PA, he was a son of the late Gordon R. Spangler, Sr., and Norma J. (Brenneman) Spangler. Dennis proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1975 -1985. He then worked for the United States Postal Service for 26 years before retiring as Postmaster of Ahoskie, NC in 2012. In his retirement, he found great joy managing Blackbeard Cigars.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karen S. (Jones) Spangler; three daughters, Courtney Cashour and husband, Bill of York, PA, Christie Summers and husband, Max of Ladoga, IN and Kelley Fuhrman and husband, Tim of Lebanon, PA; and four beloved grandchildren, Hannah Summers, Clarence (William) Cashour and Kaylee & Eli Fuhrman.
Everyone who knew Dennis had a favorite Dennis' story. He was a larger-than-life personality. Dennis was very specific in his final wishes. Private services will be held at a later date. At this time, the family is requesting that you honor his memory by sharing your own Dennis story on his remembrance page located on the Wilkerson Funeral Home website at www.WilkersonFuneralHomIn lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in remembrance may be made in his name to Autism Speaks at autismspeaks.org/donate
