Dennis Neal West, Sr.
BETHEL - Mr. Dennis Neal West, Sr., 77, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday at 1 pm at Heritage Free Will Baptist Church in Bethel. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Friday from 6 - 8 pm.
Mr. West retired in 1998 after employment with Carolina Leaf Tobacco Company for 28 years.
Dennis greatly enjoyed NASCAR as well as watching his sons race. After retirement he assisted in his son's salvage yard. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Neal West, Jr.
Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Inez West; a son Ricky West of Bethel; a daughter, Wendy Young and husband Jake of Wilmington; daughter-in-law, Teresa West of Bethel; eight grandchildren, Chris West and wife Ashley, Alex West, Cassi Cullen and husband Matt, Joel Thomas (J. T.) West, Ryan West Young, April Justice, Clarissa Justice Bartolac and husband, Matt and Renada Devoll and husband Chris; and eight great-grandhildren, Jude Roberson, Arlie Cullen, Owen Devoll, Chloe Rose West, Gracelynn West, Liam Charles Devoll, Alex Devoll and Tegan Ivey.
