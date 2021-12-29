Derander Holton

Derander Yarborough Holton
AYDEN - Derander Yarborough Holton, affectionally called "Cowboy" was born in February 16, 1954 to the late Lyric Samuel Holton and Jessie B. Holton in Ayden, North Carolina.
He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Deandra and one step son, Juantre Bradley. Derander departed this earthly realm on December 23, 2021 at his home in Midlothian, Virginia.
He graduated from Ayden-Grifton High School. He was a United States Army Veteran and served proudly until his honorable discharge. Upon leaving the military, he was employed at TRW in Greenville, North Carolina until his health failed.
Derander joined St. Paul Church of Christ Disciples of Christ and served as a trustee until his health failed.
"Cowboy" was a very friendly, outgoing person who liked to make others laugh. Even in failing health, he did what he had to do without feeling sorry for himself. He was a real trooper.
Derander was united in marriage to Linda James in 2012 and relocated to Henrico, Virginia.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Linda J. Holton of the home; one stepdaughter, Renee of the home; one brother, Samuel Delano Holton (Carolyn) of Ayden, NC; three sisters, Edna H. Bailey of Winterville, NC, Gwendolyn J. Fields (William) of Greenville, NC and Zantra H. Best (Mitch) of Greenville, NC; five beloved nephews, William A. (Mooney) Fields, Dion Rasberry, Samuel Holton, Jr., Michael T. Best and Brandon (Marty) Best; great nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.