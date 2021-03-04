Mr. Dexter Levon Randolph, 58, died Friday, February 26, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held from 2 – 6pm on Friday, March 5 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel and a public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 the service is by invitation only and masks are mandatory.