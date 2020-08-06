Diana Oosting

Diana Marie Carney Oosting
GREENVILLE - Diana Marie Carney Oosting, 70 of Greenville North Carolina, passed away in her home Monday, August 3, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.
A memorial service will be held at 4 PM, Saturday August 8, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Greenville.
Diana was born June 4, 1950 and was the second eldest of seven children. Diana grew up in Cheboygan, Michigan with her sisters, Linda, Lois, Rosemary, Lori and brothers, Gene and Danny. Diana was married to Douglas Oosting for 34 years. They moved to North Carolina in 1990.
Diana was first and foremost a mother to her three daughters, Shelle Goodwin(Kevin), Amanda Pongpairoj(Shane) and Kaysi Kallweit(Daniel. She is the grandmother to six grandsons, Kyle and Mason, Kaedyn and Kollin and Kane and Kohen. She is also a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Diana was a homemaker in addition to having her in-home daycare. She left a loving influence on dozens of children throughout the years.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Diana's companion, Chuck Oham, for his unwavering support, to her loving friends and in her final days to her caring Kindred Hospice providers.
