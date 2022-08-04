Diane Mumford Farmer, 76, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. The funeral service will be held Friday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Walter Sumerlin. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday prior to the service from 2 until 3:45 PM at the funeral home. Diane, daughter of the late James Edward and LaRue Manning Mumford, was a native of Lenoir County. She spent her early years in Grifton, graduating from Grifton High School. In 1994, Diane married and became the wife of Douglas Ray Farmer. They lovingly referred to each other as “the love of my life.” Together, they settled down and made their home in Stokes. Diane began her working career as an Administrative Assistant with East Carolina University in the Brody School of Medicine. She later worked for the NC Highway Patrol Office as well. A dedicated member of Heritage Baptist Church, Diane loved the Lord and enjoyed attending church. In her free time, she also liked to scrap book and spend time with her cat, Angel. In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her children, Sharon Butler, Stacey Thomas and Cliff Butler; infant brother, Lehman Ernest Mumford; grandson, Johnathan Ray Lockamy; and infant great-grandson, Landon Shane Tripp. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Douglas Ray Farmer; sisters, Brenda Carroll (Timothy) of Greenville and Pam Keel (Dewey) of Ayden; brothers, Jerry Mumford (Diane) of Winterville and James Edward Mumford, Jr. of Greenville; step-children, Kim Farmer Marriner (Robbie), April Farmer Jernigan (Phil), and Douglas Ray Farmer, Jr. (Katie), all of Stokes; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. The family would like to say a special thank you to AMBUCARE Transport, the Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, Greenville Dialysis, Kindred Home Health and her caregivers, Peggy Forbes, Teresa Green, and Daisy Highsmith for the wonderful care given to Diane Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com