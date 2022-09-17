Mrs. Dianne "Dee" Chaffee, 89, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. A closed, private committal will be held for immediate family. Dee was born in New Jersey on November 25th, 1932. She attended and graduated highschool in Rutherford, NJ where she met her soon to be husband, Ron. Dee attended Beaver College and graduated with a Business Degree in 1954. She lived in many places due to her husband's work with IBM including overseas in Ireland, before settling in Greenville, North Carolina in 1980. Forever young in heart and soul, Dee found deep joy in her connections with others. She loved to host gatherings and share her family recipes. She was a cultured woman with social grace. She even sent her grandchildren through a "manners camp" when they were young. Dee has always enjoyed watching sports, and up to her last days discussed stats daily with her grandson, Scott. She was always excited for Pirate football and avidly kept up with the NFL, baseball and tennis. Dee was a caring wife and mother and the most doting grandmother. Dee is survived by her two daughters, Deborah and Donna Chaffee; three grandchildren, Scott Sanderson, Skyler Epperly and Kathryn Doggett and husband, Jordan along with their two children, Brickson Windham and Jameson Doggett, all of Greenville, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for those who wish to show their love for Dee to consider donating to the Saving Graces 4 Felines, a nonprofit organization that was formed to help stray and abandoned cats. You can visit their website at savinggraces4felines.org. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.