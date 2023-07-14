Dianne Hatcher Dail

Dianne H. Dail passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 10th, 2023. Dianne was born on July 11th, 1946. She left this world to be with God one day before her 77th birthday. She was born in Ohio to Richard and Mildred Hatcher. She was preceded by her parents and her brother Dickie Hatcher. She was a loving daughter, devoted sister, supportive mother, doting grandmother and loyal friend. She is survived by her 3 sons, Robert Ferguson, Michael Ferguson and Sean Ferguson, as well as her 2 grandchildren Rue Ferguson and Katelyn Ferguson. Dianne was the proud daughter of a career United States Air Force veteran who was deployed to Air Bases in Italy, Okinawa, Florida, Guam, and Nebraska, just to name a few. During her time in Florida, Dianne met and married her first husband Tommy Ferguson. They had 3 sons. Dianne was a proud patriot with a deep love of country. Dianne honorably served in the United States Army Reserve as an E4. Dianne’s passions in life included her children, golf, pets, the beach and love of country. Dianne earned many golf trophies at country clubs around the world. She was an avid athlete and beach nut. Dianne was known to have a big heart. She rescued dogs, cats and other animals throughout her life. For the past 40 years, Dianne resided in Greenville. She retired as a successful Sales Rep in the Transportation Industry. A memorial service in Dianne’s honor will be held on Sunday, July 16th at 4 pm at the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, 2100 East Fifth Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for Dianne and her family may be shared at: www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com