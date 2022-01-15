Dianne Moots

Dianne "Boogie" Nichols Moots
BELL ARTHUR - Dianne "Boogie" Nichols Moots, 62, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022. A celebration of her life will be conducted Wednesday at 11am at Freedom Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Nichols Family Cemetery, Bell Arthur. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Boogie, a lifelong resident of Pitt County, was a graduate of Farmville Central High School and worked for Pitt County Schools as a bus driver and cafeteria worker. She ministered in the women's prison for over 19 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be truly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper and Dorothy Nichols; and a brother, Jasper Nichols, Jr.
Boogie is survived by her husband of 43 years, Frank W. Moots; son, Jeremy Moots of Bell Arthur; daughter, Morgan Moots of Greenville; grandchildren, Hayleigh, Zoey, Michael, Jasper, and Rowan Moots; in-laws, Debra Forrest of Greenville, Charles Moots (Penny) of Tarboro, Sandra Muse (Rob) of Greenville, and Teresa Moots of Farmville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
