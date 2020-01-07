Dianne Turner
GRIFTON - Mrs. Dianne Turner, 74, of Grifton, passed away on January 5, 2020 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice in Greenville.
Mrs. Turner, a native of Edgecombe Co. and a graduate of North Edgecombe High School, has lived in various communities throughout NC, due to her husband's ministry. During her husband's ministry, she embraced the churches he preached at by becoming an active member of the Christian Women's Fellowship and was often the church's pianist. She was employed with Chico's Mexican Restaurant as the Office Manager for 32 years. She enjoyed getting out, visiting the duck pond and spending time with her family.
Dianne was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Myrtle Barnes Anderson and a grandson, Allen Currin.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 42 years, Harold C. "Buddy" Turner Jr.; daughters, Shirley Bradberry and husband, Thomas, Nancy Currin and Kim Chambers and husband, Joseph. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory, three precious grandchildren, Erica, JT and Caleb; a great grandchild, Malik; two sisters, Becky Clay and Toni Joyner and one brother, Mack Anderson.
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday January 7th at 2:00pm at Farmer Funeral Chapel-Ayden. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1-2 at the funeral home. Entombment will take place following the service in Evergreen Memorial Estates-Grifton.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Dr., Greenville, NC 27834 or The Community Foundation of NC East, "CoopStrong" P.O. Box 3985, Greenville, NC 27836.
Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden.Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.