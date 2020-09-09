Dixie Elliott Greene
GREENVILLE - On Monday, September 7, 2020 Dixie "Dick" Greene passed away peacefully at home and went to be with his heavenly Father.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday.
Dixie was born in Martin County on August 17, 1927 to parents Claude Lafayette Green Sr. and wife, Essie May Jones Green. He attended and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and later married Ruth Elizabeth McArthur. He had a love for people and serving his church. Dixie enjoyed being a member of the Greenville Rotary Club and several prayer teams at Jarvis Memorial. He lived a life of placing value on integrity, honesty, and the highest ethical standards.
Dixie was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth Elizabeth McArthur Greene, and three siblings, Claude Lafayette Green Jr., Lois Green Brown, and William Marion Green.
He is survived by three sons, Barton Stuart Greene, Kenton Jones Greene, and Talbot Andrews Greene; and seven grandchildren. The family appreciates the prayers, love, and support from family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, 510 South Washington Street, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements are entrusted to Farmville Funeral Home, Farmville, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com or on their Facebook page.