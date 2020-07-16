Dixie Harris

Dixie Wayne Harris
AYDEN - Mr. Dixie Wayne Harris, 68, passed away suddenly on July 10, 2020.
A visitation was held at Farmer Funeral Service in Ayden on Saturday July 11, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm and a funeral service was held the following day at 2 pm at the Ayden United Methodist Church where he was honored by the State of North Carolina for his long time service. A graveside ceremony followed the service at the Ayden Cemetery.
Mr. Harris was born on November 13, 1951 in Ayden to Soloman and Roxie (Stroud) Harris and was a long time figure in the Ayden community. Wayne was a lifelong resident of Pitt County and spent most of his life in Ayden. He graduated from Ayden High School in 1970 and attended East Carolina University where he received his bachelor's degree in History. He worked as an assistant to US Congressman Walter B. Jones, Sr. for 12 years and then worked with the State of NC Department of Corrections (now the Department of Public Safety) for 27 years before retiring in 2016, but returned to part time work with the Department in 2018.
Wayne was very active in the Ayden community serving on the Ayden Planning Board and was the current Chairman. He was also a dedicated member of the Ayden United Methodist Church, serving as the Chairman of Board, Lay Leader and was a long time member of the choir.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Raymond Amyette. He is survived by his spouse Linda (Jones) Harris; brother Dr. Daniel Harris (Donna) of Greenville; sister Roxanne Amyette of LaGrange; daughter Holly Cox (Dan) of Raleigh; daughter Katie Abbott Daughtery (Paul) of Greenville; son R. Montgomery Harris of Wake Forest; stepdaughter Ashley Portbury (Stuart) of Greenville; stepson Jason Jones (Jennifer) of Greenville; grandsons Gabriel Cox, Sebastian Cox, and Dexter Harris; granddaughters Sparrow Jane Daughtery and Lily Belle Cox; step-grandsons William Portbury and Alexander Jones; step-granddaughters Katherine Portbury, Julianna Jones and Camilla Jones and special friend Jesse Glenn Cannon.
