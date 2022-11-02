Dixie Johnson Sexton Friend, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 Dixie was born in Washington County Virginia to Rev. Joe and Lydia Johnson. She was raised in Meadowview, VA and after marrying Kelly David Sexton, she settled in Wytheville, VA for many years. There she raised her two daughters, attended Wytheville Baptist Church, and enjoyed working in her yard and garden. In 1986 she married Don Friend and moved to Greenville, North Carolina to be close to her grandchildren. They attended Ayden Christian Church for many years and enjoyed a life together until his death in 2014. Dixie then moved to Pulaski, VA to spend time with her daughter’s family. She attended Dublin Baptist Church and treasured her time there with family and friends. In 2022 she moved in with her daughter and son-in-law in Washington, North Carolina. Dixie will be remembered by those who knew and loved her as the “life of the party”, always quick witted and full of energy. She loved to cook for her family and work in her flower gardens. She worked as a Manager at Brody’s and Proffitts in Greenville for many years and worked at the ECU School of Nursing prior to retiring. She is survived by her daughters Melissa Johnson and husband David - Washington, NC, Kerissa Webb and husband Torri - Pulaski, VA, Donna Anllo and husband Rennie - Hernando, FL and Diana Lenoir - Clermont FL. Her grandchildren Tyler Tuck (Kelly) - Tampa, FL, Jennifer Tuck Hedgepeth (Adam) - Greenville, NC, Kelly Johnson - Wilson, NC, Madison Webb – Pulaski, VA, Kayla Webb - Radford, VA, Megan Webb – Mt. Airy, NC and Michelle Bargnesi (Matt), Ocoee, FL. Her great-grandchildren Stella and Gemma Tuck, Cole Hedgepeth, Brandon Bargnesi and Raelynn Twisdale. Dixie is also survived by many very special nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her grand-daughter Jennifer Lenoir. A family memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Dixie suffered from Vascular Dementia in her last years and requested, if desired, friends make memorial contributions to the Dementia Society of America by mail to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com