Don Columbus Carson, III, 73, of Greenville, NC passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022 after an extended illness. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Wilkerson Funeral Home from 5 - 7 pm. A private graveside service will be held in the Bethel Cemetery. Don was born March 3, 1949 in Bethel, NC to the late Daisy Andrews Carson and Don Columbus Carson, Jr. Don attended Bethel High School and then attended UNC at Chapel Hill graduating with a B.S. in Industrial Relations with a minor in Psychology. Don married the love of his life, Kathryn Lewis Carson on June 21, 1970 and settled in Bethel, NC. In addition to his wife, he loved God, his family, community, church, friends, the beach and his beloved Tar Heels.A true Southern gentleman, Don's kindness and generosity showed in everything he did. One thing for sure, Don never met a stranger! Don served as Bethel Town Commissioner, volunteer fireman and EMS, on the board for Wachovia, the Pitt County School Board, and countless others. Most will remember him as a farmer.Don is survived by his wife, Kathryn Lewis Carson; sons, Don "Bo" Columbus Carson IV and wife, Lori Kuykendall Carson, and Mark Christopher Carson and wife, Heather Humphrey Carson; grandchildren, Tyler, Sawyer, Kenzie, Taylor and Blake Carson; sister, Jackie C. Carson and husband, Hilton, and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lillie Bunting Carson Library, PO Box 207, Bethel, NC 27812 or Vidant Health Foundation, PO Box 8489, Greenville, NC 27835. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.