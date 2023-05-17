Don Edmonson, 72, of Greenville, NC, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 13, 2023, surrounded by family. Don was born August 8, 1950, in Goldsboro, NC to the late Mabel Humphrey Edmonson and James Watkins Edmonson. Don was a sports enthusiast and played baseball, basketball, football, and tennis throughout his youth. He graduated from Goldsboro High School in 1968 and went on to play tennis at Atlantic Christian College, where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education in 1974. In 1978, Don met the love of his life, Nancy, at a Christmas party in Grantham, NC. After marrying, the two moved to Kinston and then Greenville where they owned two Putt-Putt Golf and Games, one in Greenville and one in Rocky Mount. Don and Nancy went on to have two daughters, Lauren and Leigh. The family enjoyed watching Pirate football, taking trips to the Pamlico River, and spending time at Topsail Island. Don transitioned into real estate in 1986 and in 1990 acquired the Remax office in Greenville, where he was the owner and operator, which later became First Choice Properties. After obtaining his general contractor's license, he founded Edmonson Construction Company in 1991. Over the 1990s and 2000s, Don developed several subdivisions throughout Pitt County. Several of his houses were included in the Parade of Homes. His strong work ethic and relationships led to a long, successful career. He retired in 2019. In addition to his business, he was active in his community. He served on the board of the Greenville Utilities Commission, was a member of the Home Builders Association, and was appointed to the Blue Ribbon Task Force to End Chronic Homelessness in Greenville. After retiring, Don built his last house on thirty acres of land outside of Greenville that his family affectionately dubbed "Fort Edmonson." Don enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and pets. He was particularly fond of his two most recent basset hounds, Allie and Laney, who were always by his side. Don enjoyed watching wildlife, attending late-night poker games, and drinking Diet Mountain Dew. Don was charismatic, generous, and loving. He dreamed big and always wished the best for those around him. He made an incredible impact in the community and was loved by so many. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Nancy, and many beloved pets. Surviving to cherish his memory are his daughters, Lauren McNames of Winston-Salem, NC (John); Leigh Edmonson of Durham, NC (Drew Hackelman); his brother, Jim Edmonson of Myrtle Beach, SC (Barbara); two grandsons, Parker McNames (5) and Price McNames (3); a nephew, Mark Edmonson (Lyndsay May) of Greensboro, NC; and numerous friends. A visitation will be held at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Greenville on Thursday, May 18 from 6-8 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 19 at 11 am with burial to immediately follow at Pinewood Memorial Park in Greenville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JOY Community Center & Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.