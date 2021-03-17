Donald Allen Branch transitioned peacefully in the company of his family on March 12th at The Service League of Greenville’s Hospice House. He is survived by his spouse Vivian Branch; daughters Gigi Branch (New York, NY), Gina Branch (Greenville), and Bridget Niemeyer (Gastonia) and husband Chuck; and grandsons John and Will Niemeyer, Harrison Branch-Shaw and Ian Brown, and longtime friend Lawrence Mattox. Don was born in Winterville, N.C. on January 10, 1934 to Beadie Mae Mills and David Edward Branch. He graduated from Winterville High School and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. During his summers, he worked for the Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation office in Pitt County measuring tobacco, corn and peanuts crops. In 1956, he joined the U.S. Army and his world opened up when he was transferred to Frankfurt, Germany. There he was selected to be part of the U.S. Army Chorus of Special Services and toured Europe performing concerts. After his military service, he returned to Pitt County and worked for Ficklen Tobacco Company and Wachovia Bank. It was during this period that he met and married Vivian Lockhart, a student at East Carolina Teacher’s College (ECU). Don moved his young family to Morehead City when he took a position as County Office Manager with the Carteret County Agricultural and Conservation Service working with local farmers and fishermen. He eventually settled in Pine Knoll Shores with his wife and three daughters. In 1970, he was offered a position as an auditor in the Inspector General’s office for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C. As an auditor, he traveled extensively monitoring USDA programs in the U.S. and Europe. During this time, he returned to live in Pitt County with his family, commuting to and from Washington, and eventually settled in Greenville. After 32 years as a civil servant, he took a special assignment for the N.C. Dept of Labor in Raleigh before retiring. Don was passionate about politics and in his retirement was an active member of the Pitt County Democrats and served as a delegate to the 2000 Democratic Presidential Convention in Los Angeles. He spent his final years gardening, reading history, traveling, and spending time in Pine Knoll Shores with friends and family. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, (date to be determined). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Service League of Greenville’s Hospice House or St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The family would like to give heartfelt thanks to Cathy Ramirez for her friendship and dedication as Don’s caregiver and to Ernest Edwards for his devoted friendship. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.