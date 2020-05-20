Donald "Don" Ray Bryant
WINTERVILLE - Donald "Don" Ray Bryant, 25, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. His memorial service will be livestreamed Thursday at 6pm at www.smithfcs.com. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Don was a 2013 graduate of South Central High School where he was known as the "white boy with the speaker box." He was employed with Kinston Refrigeration as a technician. He enjoyed fast cars and fast bikes, but his greatest accomplishment in life was being a proud father to his pride and joy, his son, Brantley Ray Bryant.
Don was preceded in death by his grandfather, Everette "Elmo" Coffing. He is survived by his son, Brantley Ray Bryant of Grifton; parents, Donald and Melissa Bryant; sisters, Katelyn "Katy" Denise Bryant and Samantha Grace "Gracie" Bryant; nieces, Addilyn Rae Bass and Annaleigh Rayne Bass, all of Winterville; grandmothers, Arlene Coffing of Independence, VA and Nancy Perry of Rocky Mount, VA; aunts, April Greer and Melanie Pike; uncle, Ronnie Coffing; several cousins; and many extended family.
