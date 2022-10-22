Donald Cray Mizell

Mr. Donald "Don" Cray Mizell, 73, passed away on Thursday October 20th, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. The funeral service will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 2 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive family and friends before the service from 12:30 - 1:30 pm and other times at the home of Chris and Dana Sparks. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. Don was a native of Pitt County where he lived all of his life in the Greenville area. Don served 2 years in the Army during the Vietnam War before being honorably discharged. He worked for Garner Wholesale starting out as a Sales Manager, but retiring as an Accounts Manager. Don was a member of Freedom Baptist Church of Ayden before attending Sweet Gum Grove Free Will Baptist Church. He was a disabled veteran and member of the American Legion. Don had a deep love for all his grandchildren and spent the majority of his free time with them. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Verna Mizell and brothers, Larry and Billy Mizell. He is survived by his: wife of 51 years, Linda Fae Mizell; daughters, Dana Sparks and husband, Chris and Amy Vanderburg; grandchildren, Devin Sparks and wife, Kaitlyn, Haden Sparks and wife, Madie, Kennedy Sparks, Hayes Judith Sparks, Ronan Sparks, Rayley Little and husband, Tre, and Hardy Vanderburg; great-grandaughter, Embrie Little; sister, Fay Sutton and husband, George; brothers, Jimmy Mizell and wife, Joann and Charles Neal and wife, Darlene; and many well-loved nieces and nephews. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com