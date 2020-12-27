Donald Crisp Joyner, 80, went home to be with The Lord he loved so much on Monday, December 21, 2020. A graveside service will be held Sunday at 3:30 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park. Donald was born to Walter W. Joyner and Annie H. Joyner on September 8, 1940 and lived in Pitt County most of his life. He worked in food sales for over 40 years. Donald was a member and deacon of the First Free Will Baptist Church of Greenville. After his retirement he enjoyed golf, working in his yard, and church work. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by brothers, Marshall, Verlon, Brown, and Willis Joyner; and sisters, Annie Bess, Alice Gay, and Jean. He is survived by the family he loved greatly; Lula Hall Joyner, his wife of 59 years; son, Donald Christopher; grandchildren, Hunter and Megan Joyner; brothers, Marvin Joyner and Jimmy Joyner and wife, Pat; and sister, Laverne Brock and husband, Jack. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O.Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com