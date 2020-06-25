Donald Vann Fleming
KINSTON - Donald Vann Fleming, age 73, died Sunday, June 21, 2020.
A private memorial service will be held.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen Fleming of the home; daughter, Natalie Paige Boberg and husband, Michael of Farmville, step-daughter, Shannon Foley Brock and husband, Bobby of Greenville; step-son, Jonathan Foley IV of Greenville; sister, Doris Jean Hudson of Black Jack; grandchildren, Stella Boberg and Benjamin Boberg; and step-grandchildren, Megan Cunningham and Jonathan Foley V; several nieces and nephews; and special pet, Coco.
