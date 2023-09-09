With great sorrow and bittersweet gratitude, the Moye, Knotts, Baker and Little families announce the passing of our kind, brave, caring and unimaginably generous son, brother, father, grandfather, and friend, Elder Donald Ray Moye. Born in Greene County, NC in 1957, Don at a young age began his lifelong journey of mentoring, caring for and inspiring youth. As a young adult, Don had many academic and athletic achievements. He was a graduate of Greene Central High School, Chowan College, and Arkansas State University. He played football throughout his youth and even earned a walk-on position at Arkansas State University, being one of a few African-American players. Don served his country proudly as an officer in the US Army. He later joined the NC National Guard fighting in the Gulf War (Operation Desert Storm). Through his hard work and service, he was promoted to the rank of Captain. As a dedicated member of Blandonia Presbyterian Church in Sanford, NC, he participated in several committees, choirs and helped whenever/wherever needed. He was willing to financially support his church and assist in all church programs. Recognized for his faithfulness, hard work, dedication and commitment, Don was called/elected to be an Elder. Out of all his accomplishments, his greatest one was being the ULTIMATE girl dad! He was always willing to go above and beyond for his daughters. For them, he was a coach, trainer, teacher, cheerleader, dancer, advocate, motivator, financer, hairstylist!, chauffeur, chef, and the list goes on! He took on all these roles with no hesitation, unwavering love and immense honor. He will truly be missed! He is survived by his four daughters, Tiffane Baker of Snow Hill, NC, Brittany Little (Devon) of Willow Spring, NC, Christina Moye and Danielle Moye of Sanford, NC; his mother Ola B Moye of Ayden, NC; two sisters Minister Joyce Grimes (Wayne) of Winterville, NC and Celestine Moye of Greenville, NC; five brothers Jimmie Moye King (Ronetta) of Dale City, VA, Tommie Moye (Ellen) of Ayden, NC, Johnny Moye (Pricilla) of Winterville, NC, Henry Moye (Jacqueline) of Columbia, SC, Oliver Moye of Greenville, NC; three grandchildren Tenasia Johnson and Ja’Zaire “Tank” Williams of Snow Hill, NC and Devon “Deuce” Little II of Willow Spring, NC; Ex-wife and friend Kimetha Knotts Moye; special childhood friend Norman Dunn and a host of aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, church family and friends.