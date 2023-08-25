Donald Richard Warren, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 21, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday at 4:00 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends and family for visitation from 2:30-3:45 PM at the Funeral Home. Donald, son of Elmer and Daisy Warren, was born in Pitt County on September 12, 1935. He attended Pitt County Schools before joining the United States Air Force. After serving in the USAF, he worked at East Carolina University for several years and then began farming in the Stokes community. For the past 40 years, he and his wife, Linda, the love of his life, owned and operated Warren's Dog and Hunting Supplies located in Pactolus, NC. Donald enjoyed coon hunting and working with his dogs. According to him, his coon dogs were the best around. He enjoyed all the visitors to his shop and listening to all of their coon hunting stories and jokes. He had a tremendous sense of humor, and his favorite times were making people laugh. The most important people in his life were his wife, children and grandchildren. He was never hesitant to brag about how well they were doing and the successes they were having in their lives. Donald and Linda were married for 57 years. They have 3 beautiful daughters and 5 grandchildren. One of his greatest pleasures was spending time with each of them. He was an avid Duke Basketball and NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching every game or race that he could. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his brothers, Ed, Kenneth, Jack, and Clifton.Donald is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Hudson Warren; his daughters, Dana Allen of Greenville, Kimberly Stone and husband, John, of Raleigh, Tracy Warren (Rebekah Mills) of Winterville; grandchildren, Warren Allen and wife, Katherine, Brittany Allen, Hailey Stone, Hunter Stone, and Daisy Warren; sister, Sherry Clark of Youngsville; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pactolus Baptist Church, 5980 US 264 East, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com