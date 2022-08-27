Donald Stephen Foster was born to Margaret and Virgil Foster on August 15, 1944. To them, he was their firstborn, Don. To us, he is Dad. Dad was born in Los Angeles, lived throughout California, and adventured worldwide. He loved motorcycles, backpacking the Appalachian Trail, listening to jazz (or Jefferson Airplane) at top volume while painting, pottery, planes, cooking, and landscaping. After a stint in junior college, Dad joined the United States Marine Corps and eventually became a Captain flying A-6 Intruders in Vietnam where he earned his lifetime nickname, Lenny. Dad loved flying, and he loved the Marine Corps life. A genetic eye disorder, Retinitis Pigmentosa, began to rob him of his sight. He would eventually have to take a medical retirement from the USMC and figure out what was next. Dad met our Mom, Nancy, in Havelock, NC and knew they would marry immediately. They married, he retired, and they moved to Greenville, NC where Dad got a BFA and MFA in Art from East Carolina University and continued to develop his skills as a painter and potter. Eventually, they gave birth to Alison and, much to their surprise, later Chad. Dad’s vision kept him at home while Mom worked as a teacher. Our Dad, who flew planes with precision, now couldn’t even drive a car. He stayed home with us, cooked and cleaned, renovated the whole house 2-3 times, and landscaped our yard in ways that could have put our home in the magazines. He built his own Japanese inspired koi pond in the backyard from scratch. On most evenings, you could find Dad in his favorite spot of the entire house, eating dinner (obviously cooked or barbequed by him), listening to the waterfall and the birds and frogs that gathered around the pond from his beloved screened in porch. He took Judo, Karate, and Tai Chi, all while struggling to see who was across the room. Despite his vision being robbed, he was never bitter. Despite one cancer after another, he never turned angry. Dad showed us what it looked like to have faith in God and wrestle with the realities of God’s grace in Jesus Christ. He always had a giant print Bible, a prayer journal, and a set of memory verses that he was working on. Beyond his personal growth, Dad invested in our church. For over 20 years, there was not a youth group event or trip at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church that Dad was not part of. He led Jr. High small groups, filmed videos of our trips, cooked meals for special events, and was honest about his struggles with countless youth that too often found adults acted like they had it all together. For years he went to the men’s prayer breakfast, cooked meals for the women’s bible study and served on almost every committee. We never missed a Sunday at church, and most weeks Dad could be found lingering in conversation even as the rest of us were ready to go to lunch. When our Mom died unexpectedly in 2015, Dad maintained his independence even as his health faded. His neighbors offered to take him to church since Mom no longer could. This led Dad to love and ultimately join St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Farmville, NC. Additionally, Dad’s Tai Chi small group of tight-knit friends faithfully drove him to and from their advanced classes each and every week where he found a little more peace and gossip aplenty. Dad was able to stay in the house that he had built into our family home for another 6 years and continued to thrive independently with the love and support from his extended family, friends, several key long-standing drivers from PATS (Pitt Area Transportation System), and most notably his amazing neighbors of at least 40 years in Candlewick Estates. Continuing to face the realities of a terminal disease, Dad moved to Kentucky in late fall of 2021. In his final months, he was cared for beautifully by the Willows at Citation staff. He got to spend lots of time with his family and worship with the people of the Andover Community of Lexington First UMC. He always had a plan for the next restaurant he wanted to try and also always day-dreamed of eating just one more cheeseburger from Cubbie’s of Greenville, NC. Dad died on August 26, 2022 after a multi-year battle with Amyloidosis. This disease is rare and difficult to diagnose and caused all sorts of problems for Dad, and yet he kept just taking whatever step came next. As death drew near, Dad was regularly heard telling folks at the Willows that he was ready to go, that he was prepared to see Jesus, and that he was unafraid. Dad often spoke of the hope of resurrection and a time when his body would not have any more pain, and he would dwell in the presence of God. Lenny was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Virgil, and his wife of 43 years, Nancy. He is survived by his stepmother Mabel, sister Kathy, brother Scott (Karen), daughter Alison, son Chad, daughter-in-law Felsha, grandson Josiah, granddaughter Parker, and many in-laws and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Picnic Shelter fund at the Andover Campus of First UMC Lexington, KY (200 W. High St., Lexington, KY 40509) or to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation (brpfoundation.org/donate) by specifying Other: North Carolina BRP Projects. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in the parlor at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church in Greenville, NC from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the funeral to immediately follow the visitation. Reverend Donald Warren will preside with Reverend Homer Morris preaching. The graveside service will follow immediately after the funeral at Pinewood Memorial Park Cemetery.