Donald Tucker

Donald Hugh Tucker
GREENVILLE - Donald Hugh Tucker (Don), 87, of Greenville, died peacefully at home on January 31, 2022 after a brief illness.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, February 4 at 2:00 p.m. at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church in Greenville. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Taft Christian Life Center.
A son of Pitt County, Don was born in Greenville to the late Arden and Corinne Tucker. He was a 1951 graduate of Greenville High School and then left to continue his studies at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. He received his undergraduate degree from Duke in 1954 and graduated from Duke Medical School in 1958. He met Barbara, his wife of nearly sixty years while at Duke, and the two of them remained avid fans and supporters of the university throughout their lives.
Don did his residency in internal medicine at Cornell University and New York City Hospital before returning to Duke for his cardiology fellowship. He left Duke again in 1962 to fulfill a two year commitment in the U.S. Navy, where he served as the director of the cardio-pulmonary catheterization lab at Portsmouth, Virginia Naval Hospital, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Commander. In 1964 he returned to Greenville where he joined Medical Arts, practicing with his friend and mentor, Dr. Fred Irons. He left soon after to start Quadrangle Internal Medicine, which later became Physicians East, one of the largest private multi-specialty medical practices in North Carolina. He retired from Physicians East in 1999 after a long and distinguished career. After his retirement, he was honored by the dedication of a street in his name - Dr. Donald H. Tucker Way.
Don was a physician of the old school. He was a talented and insightful diagnostician, but he most enjoyed getting to know his patients as people and never rushed someone out of his office for the next appointment. He was rewarded by the devotion and gratitude of his patients, many of whom became life-long friends. He was dedicated to his staff and colleagues, and especially enjoyed mentoring young physicians. He was an early supporter of the East Carolina Medical School and was proud of its many successes, but he remained a strong advocate for doctor independence and worked hard throughout his career to ensure the viability of private medicine. He was, in short, a "doctor's doctor."
Don was committed to his profession and his community, serving both in many different capacities. He was a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and the American College of Cardiology. He served for six years as a member of Duke University Hospital's advisory board. He was a past president of the Pitt County Medical Society and a trustee for Pitt County Memorial Hospital. Don was a charter member of the Davison Club at Duke University, a past trustee of Sheppard Memorial Library, a local board member for NCNB, and a board member and chairman of the eastern regional division of Bank of America. He was a member of Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, a board member and past president of the Greenville Monday Rotary Club and a long time-member of the Greenville Rotary Evening Club.
Don was also a devoted husband and father, balancing the demands of a busy medical practice to help raise four children. He instilled in his family a love of sports, the outdoors, travel, art and life-long learning. He enjoyed equally the merits of a morning duck hunt with friends and the solitude of a walk through the plowed fields of his native Pitt County in search of arrowheads. Always open to new adventures, Don travelled the world and was fortunate to make several trips to his favorite destination, Africa, with family and friends. He enjoyed many weekends and summer vacations at his family cottage in Emerald Isle North Carolina. He was an accomplished gardener and especially enjoyed tending his many varieties of camellias. Don loved animals, particularly his dog Mieka who was his inseparable companion in the years before his death.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Lane Tucker, his daughter Lynn Tucker Grogan, and his son Michael Arden Tucker. He is survived by his son Donald H. Tucker, Jr. and wife Mary of Raleigh, his daughter Dr. Susan Weaver and husband Rob of Raleigh, his daughter-in-law Heidi Tucker of Greenville, his sister Dr. Susan Hatcher and husband Martin of Greensboro, and by 10 wonderful grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.
The family would like to express its gratitude to Don's dedicated aides and caregivers who attended him with love and compassion during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of the giver's choice or to the Duke University School of Medicine.
