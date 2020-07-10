Donna Branch

Donna Lee Branch
GREENVILLE - Donna Lee Branch, 61, passed away on Thursday July 9, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 2 pm in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 - 1:30 at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Donna was a native of Pitt County, born on January 12, 1959. She was a 1977 graduate of D.H. Conley High School and East Carolina University with a BA degree in Sociology/Psychology and a Masters in Counselor Education. After graduation she began her career in counseling with Aurora High School and later with East Carolina University. She also worked with Sheppard Memorial Library and the Pitt County Book Mobile.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Herman Lee Garris and Bessie Barnhill Garris; father, James Ray Branch; step-father, Charlie Smith; and special aunt and uncle, Clara and Reginald Garris.
She is survived by her: mother, Cena Garris Smith of the home; sister, Lauren Smith-Powell and husband, William; niece, Felicia Powell; dear friends, Donna Pair and Arleen Buffington all of Greenville; and many beloved cousins.
The family would like to express special thanks to Community Home Care and Hospice and The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice.
