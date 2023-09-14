...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 11 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 11 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Mrs. Donna Jean Moran, 76, of Grifton, NC, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at ECU Health Medical Center, Greenville, NC. Donna was born on March 4, 1947 to the late Ross and Wanda Crickbaum Rollins of Clarksburg, WV. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Gary Rollins (Lucinda deceased). Donna was a longtime resident of Grifton, NC, and worked at DuPont for over 25 years. She was an active and dedicated member of Rountree Christian Church since 1995. Donna was a loving wife to Ralph Gill and a dedicated mother to John, Joseph, and the late Kenneth Moran, whom she loved dearly. She was also a loving grandmother to Ashley Moran, Nick Moran, Vince Moran, Heather Likens, Nathan Moran, Josh Moran, four great grandchildren, and Amanda Warren and Rebecca Moore, who were like daughters. Donna leaves to cherish her precious memories; sons, John and Joseph, grandchildren, great grandchildren; brothers, Russell Rollins (Betsy), Jim Rollins (Pam deceased), and Carl Rollins (Kendra). A celebration of life graveside service will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023- 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Estates, 5971 Dudley Rd., Grifton, NC. The family will line up for the processional to the graveside at Grifton Freewill Baptist Church, 674 Wall St., Grifton, NC. Lunch will be served at Rountree Christian Church with Pastor Seth Jones, Smith-Holloway Memorial Funeral Services LLC, 1220 N. William St., Goldsboro, NC, 919.734.4710, www.smith-holloway.com.