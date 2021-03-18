Donna Marie Peaden Owens, 48, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. She earned her wings and is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Dilda’s Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church, Fountain, NC with the Rev. Carlton Oakley officiating. Burial will follow in Peaden Family Cemetery. Donna was a dedicated employee of Walmart. She loved her Lord and church family. She was preceded in death by her mother Ellie Marie Peaden; and step-brother, Ray Windham. She is survived by her loving family which includes her husband of 20 years, John “Doug” Owens; son, Brandon Edward Morrical; granddaughter, Hannah Lynn Morrical; father and mother, Donald and Mable Peaden; brother, Mike Peaden and wife Dawn; mother-in-law, Irene Vick and her Papa, Wayne Jackson; niece, Crystal Peaden; many nieces and nephews from her husband’s family; step-sister and husband, Mr. and Mrs. Perry Bayer. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1:00-2:00 PM at Dilda’s Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church and other times at the home of Mike and Dawn Peaden, 1630 NC 102 E, Ayden, NC 28513. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Dilda’s Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church, Fountains, NC or Pinetops Baptist Church, Pinetops, NC. Arrangements are by Carlisle Funeral Home, Inc. of Tarboro. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.carlislefuneralhome.com.