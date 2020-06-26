Donna Rasberry

Donna Potts Rasberry
BELL ARTHUR - Donna Potts Rasberry, age 70, died Monday, June 22, 2020.
A service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Rasberry was preceded in death by her parents, J.W. and Mae Belle Potts; son, Dalton Jasper "Trey" Rasberry III; grandson, Dalton Jasper Rasberry IV; and brother, Ray Potts. She attended Arthur Christian Church.
She is survived by her husband, D.J. Rasberry of the home; daughter, Dawn Gearheart and husband, Lee of Clayton; sister, Ramona Marchant and husband, Gary of Hookerton; and grandsons, Adam and Aaron Gearheart.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Arthur Christian Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 579, Bell Arthur, NC 27811.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.
