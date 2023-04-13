...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The next statement will be issued Thursday morning by 1145 AM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 14.1 feet early
Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 11/21/2018.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Mrs. Donna Sutton Nelson, 77, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023. A funeral service will be held Friday at 11AM in the Mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Mrs. Nelson, daughter of the late Royce and Mattie Adams Sutton, was a native of Mecklenburg County, NC. She had made her home in the Pactolus area for the past 30 years, where she worked for Burroughs-Wellcome until her retirement. She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church, loved to fish at Wades Point, and loved spending time with her two dogs, Cookie and Gypsy. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nelson was preceded in death by her step-son Bobby Joe Nelson. She is survived by her husband Luke Nelson; step-children Bonnie Jackson & husband Bruce of Newton Grove; Judy Nelson & significant other, Michael, of Conway, SC; Mark Nelson & wife, Sherry, of Belhaven; step-grandchildren, Shara Livingston, Preston Nelson, Jonathan Nelson, Jannon Van Honk, and Krystle Stallings. Memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, P.O. Box 71, Simpson, NC 27879. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.