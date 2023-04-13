Mrs. Donna Sutton Nelson, 77, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023. A funeral service will be held Friday at 11AM in the Mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Mrs. Nelson, daughter of the late Royce and Mattie Adams Sutton, was a native of Mecklenburg County, NC. She had made her home in the Pactolus area for the past 30 years, where she worked for Burroughs-Wellcome until her retirement. She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church, loved to fish at Wades Point, and loved spending time with her two dogs, Cookie and Gypsy. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nelson was preceded in death by her step-son Bobby Joe Nelson. She is survived by her husband Luke Nelson; step-children Bonnie Jackson & husband Bruce of Newton Grove; Judy Nelson & significant other, Michael, of Conway, SC; Mark Nelson & wife, Sherry, of Belhaven; step-grandchildren, Shara Livingston, Preston Nelson, Jonathan Nelson, Jannon Van Honk, and Krystle Stallings. Memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, P.O. Box 71, Simpson, NC 27879. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.

