Mr. Dontayvion M. Armstrong, 18, died Friday, June 11, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Philippi Church of Christ, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, June 17 from 6-8pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 masks are required.

