Mrs. Dora Rouse McLawhorn, 85, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at her home. The funeral service will be conducted on Friday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Steve Dail and D.J. Maxey officiating. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. A native of Craven County, Mrs. McLawhorn was born to the late Danny and Annie Ree Rouse. She worked for National Spinning in Washington retiring with more than 40 years of service. She was a longtime member of Grimesland Free Will Baptist Church. Mrs. McLawhorn will be fondly remembered for her love of family. She enjoyed cooking for her family and gathering, working in her yard and often could be heard singing. A wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, Mrs. McLawhorn will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McLawhorn was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Ray McLawhorn, a son, Steve McLawhorn, and a grandson, Bobby Ray McLawhorn, Jr. She is survived by: Son, Bobby McLawhorn and Linwood Brinkley, of New Bern; Grandchildren, Eddie and Crystal McLawhorn and Christy & Larry Pinkham, all of Grimesland; 7 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.