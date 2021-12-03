Dora Mae Shirley
AYDEN - Mrs. Dora Mae Shirley, 86, of Ayden, passed away on December 1, 2021 at Ayden Court Nursing Facility.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, December 4th at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 7-9 at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden.
Mae was born in Pitt County on October 1, 1935 to James and Sallie Avery. She lived most of her life in the Ayden community. Mae was a loving wife, dedicated mother and a faithful Christian woman. She enjoyed cooking up a storm to feed her family and was always quick to clean up afterwords. She was proud of the clean house she kept. Mae enjoyed spending time at home and making memories there with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Lawrence Shirley; and a daughter, Tammy Shirley Lewis.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, David Shirley and wife, Ellen; a daughter, Donna Wiggins, all of Winterville; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; five great grandchildren and a sister; Lillie Harrison, of Snow Hill.
Arrangements entrusted to Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.