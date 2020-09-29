Doris Boles

Doris S. Boles
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Doris S. Boles, 85, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 11 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Boles worked as a legal secretary with Attorney James T. Cheatham in Greenville for 35 years. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church since August of 1965 and also a Sunday school teacher. Mrs. Boles lived a life well-loved and is now at peace with her heavenly family.
In addition to her parents, Clyde and Mildred Seabock, Mrs. Boles was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Boles; and son, Richard Boles.
She is survived by her: son, Robert Boles and wife, Meg, of Greenville; grandson, Christian M. Boles of Seattle, WA; step-brother, Jerry E. Boleik and wife, Wanda, of Hickory; and special family, Lisa and Kelly O'Quinn and their children, Candace and Madison O'Quinn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1801 S. Elm Street, Greenville, NC or a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC.