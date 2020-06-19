Doris G. Cumbee
WILLIAMSTON - Mrs. Doris G. Cumbee, 86, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Martin Memorial Gardens at 11:00 A.M.
Mrs. Cumbee loved to read, cook, and dance. She was loved and will be missed by family and friends.
Surviving are a son, Delmas Cumbee, Jr. and wife Johnna of Bear Grass,N.C. and a daughter, Pamela Gibbs and husband Jeff of Bear Grass; Grandchildren, Heather Wilkerson, Constance Cumbee, Lynsey Cumbee, Nicholas Cumbee, Zack Gibbs and Jacob Gibbs; great- grandchildren, Keagan Wilkerson, Bret Wilkerson, and Jimmy Moore; sister Linda White and brother Charles Gurganus, and her daughter-in-law, Debra Cumbee;
She was preceded in death by her husband, Delmas Cumbee, Sr.; parents Arthur Elmo Gurganus and Agnes White; a son, Jimmy Cumbee; 2 brothers, Bill and Elmo Gurganus and a sister Sybil Yates.
Flowers and appreciated or donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Va. 22202.
Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com.