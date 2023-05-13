Doris Glen (Copeland) Friel

Doris Glen Copeland Sutton Friel, 93, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Ayden Court Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility. A graveside service will be held on what would have been her 94th birthday, Friday, May 19 at 11 am in Homestead Memorial Gardens, officiated by the Rev. Kelley Smart. Doris was born May 19, 1929, in Pitt County to the late James Glenn and Willie Cherry Copeland. She was employed at Burroughs Welcome for 20 years and was a member of Arthur Christian Church. She always had a kind word about others and loved her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, August (Gus) Friel; brother, James Earl Copeland; sister, Helen Copeland Small; and great-granddaughter, Mamie Laine Davis. Doris is survived by her daughter, Brenda Allen and fiancé, Richard "Dickie" Allen of Greenville; son, Richard Sutton and wife, Marjorie of Farmville; grandchildren, Richie Allen and wife, Toni of Greenville, Elizabeth Mills and husband, Russel of Winterville, Rebecca Davis and husband, Chip of Cary, Joseph Sutton and wife, Olivia of Greenville, and Travis Sutton and wife, Chelsea of Chandler, AZ; great grandchildren, Danica and Maverick Sutton; sister, Betty Lou Davis of Lucama, NC; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their appreciation to everyone at Ayden Court for their kindness to her over the past several years. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.