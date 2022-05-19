Mrs. Doris Mae Simmons James, 95, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 11 AM in Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mike Scott officiating. The family will receive friends for viewing and visitation at the home place, 5331 Clay Root Road, Vanceboro, on Friday, May 20th from 5 to 8 PM. A native of Craven County, Mrs. James was daughter of Laura Joyner Simmons and James Randolph Simmons. She was a farmer's wife to the late Robert Earl James and they made their home in the Clay Root community. Mrs. James was very industrious in assisting her husband with farming and was an exceptional homemaker. She greatly enjoyed cooking and serving her family being well remembered for her famous lemon cake as well as ham biscuits. She was proud of her recent recognition for being the current oldest member of Epworth United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. James was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Elisha James, sisters Charlotte McLawhorn and Vivian Guy, and a brother Mark Simmons. She is survived by Jean J. Hudson and husband, Marvin, of Vanceboro, Kenneth James of Clay Root, Teresa J. Nichols of Fayetteville and Greg James and wife, Sherri, also of Clay Root; Grandchildren, Rachel Hazelip and husband Don, of Farmville, April Roebuck and husband, Alan, of Greenville; Sherri Thomas and husband, Scott, of Vanceboro; Mike Hudson & wife, Deanna of Wilmington, Crystal Burke and husband, Bill, of Emerald Isle, Megan James of Clay Root, Sheila Handley of Clay Root, Kerri Nichols of Fayetteville; 13 great grandchildren; along with many special nieces & nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to: Epworth United Methodist Church, 201 Honolulu Road, Vanceboro, NC 28586. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com