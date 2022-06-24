Doris Mae Tetterton Boyd, 88 of Winterville, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Greenville Church of God, located at 3105 S. Memorial Drive. The family will remain at the church, following the service, to receive friends. Afterwards, entombment will take place in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. Doris resided at her home on Davenport Farm Road until shortly before the time of her death. She was lovingly cared for by her Godly loving husband, Melvin Hudson Boyd and her precious caring daughter, Terry Boyd Lancaster until God called her from her suffering here to her heavenly home. Doris was born on January 30, 1934 in Washington, N.C. to Bertha Mae Tetterton. She began her career as a hairstylist with Buddy Harrell Beauty Salon in Washington, N.C. in 1954 and worked in that trade until her marriage to Melvin Hudson Boyd on June 8, 1957 when she moved to Greenville, N.C. Doris devoted her entire life to her God, the care of her family and her church. She worked diligently to serve her Lord in the Greenville Church of God for more than (60) years, working in the Women's Ministry. She was involved in raising money and cooking meals for the sick and bereaved. She always loved to cook and used that gift of hospitality until her illness, everyone was welcome for meals in her home. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her son, Melvin Hudson Boyd, Jr.; grandsons, Hudson Collin Boyd and Logan Christopher Lancaster; a very special sister, Frances Hardy; and brother, Bobby Lee Harmon. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Melvin Boyd (with whom she shared 65 years of marriage as of their June 8th anniversary); daughter, Terry Boyd Lancaster & husband Donald Lancaster of Greenville; one son, Danny Robert Boyd & wife Karen of Winterville; granddaughters, Ramsey Lancaster of Boston and Callie Jordan Bullock & husband Zach of Greenville; grandson, Daniel Boyd; and two very special great-grandchildren, Hudson Boyd and Haven Bullock whom she adored. Also surviving is one sister, Edna Goins & husband David Goins of Flat Rock, N.C. Doris' wanted to thank her special former daughter-in-law and special friend, Connie Sutton and husband Gordon Sutton who have gone above and beyond special in caring for her during her illness by providing food, flowers, cards and anything they could do to show her love and comfort. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com