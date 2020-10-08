Doris Harris McLawhorn
GRIFTON - Doris Harris McLawhorn, 95, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 1pm in Evergreen Memorial Estates. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.
Doris, daughter of the late Herman and Helen Harris, was a lifetime resident of Grifton and spent the majority of her life working on the family farm. She enjoyed sewing, crafting and gardening, but most of all, she loved caring for her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burgeon McLawhorn, Sr.; stepdaughter, Edna Lewis; grandson, Thomas Lewis; and brothers, Harry and Bruton Harris.
Doris is survived by her sons, Ben McLawhorn of Grifton and Bobby McLawhorn (Michelle) of New Bern; grandchildren, Tony, Steve (Nicole), Robbie (Kristel) and Beth McLawhorn, Mary Jane Heath, Marie Lewis and Irene Cannon; brothers, Floyd (Marjorie) and Roger Harris (Joyce), both of Grifton; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
