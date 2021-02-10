Doris McRoy Corbett, age 94, passed away to her heavenly home on Sunday, February 7, 2021. She was the daughter of the late William and Sadie McRoy of Simpson, NC. Doris lived in Ayden, NC for 60 years where she and her husband, Jesse, made their home. She worked at Union Carbide in Greenville, retiring in 1982. She was a long time member of the Ayden Free Will Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and served as the benevolent chairman. Doris relocated to La Grange, in 2010 to be near her family and united with the La Grange First Free Will Baptist Church. A service to celebrate Doris’s life will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at La Grange First Free Will Baptist Church with the graveside following in the Ayden Cemetery on Blount Street at 3 p.m. The family will greet friends at the conclusion of both services. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on Facebook @LaGrange1stFWB. Those who attend in person are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. She is survived by her daughter, Mitzi Corbett Hobgood and husband, Ronnie, of the home; her grandchildren, Jessica Hobgood Moss and husband, Alan, of Lillington, and Joshua Thomas Hobgood and wife, Sara, of Goldsboro; great-grandchildren, Emma Moss and William Moss of Lillington; brother, Billy McRoy and wife, Nancy, of Waldorf, Maryland; sister-in-law, Joyce McRoy of Greenville, NC; and her caregivers, Carrol Henderson, Delores Stallings, and Jessica Houston. She was predeceased by her husband, Jesse Lathan Corbett; her parents, and her siblings, Woodrow McRoy, Lyman McRoy, Mavis Porter, James McRoy, Earlene Bibbs, Jack McRoy, Bobby McRoy, and Betsy Smith. The family wishes to thank the physicians and staff of UNC Lenoir and Hookerton Family Practice for the care she received. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. Memorials to honor Doris’s life may be made to La Grange First Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund, 802 S. Caswell Street, La Grange, NC 28551. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.