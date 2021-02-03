Mrs. Doris Smith Wilson, 93, died Monday February 1, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 2 pm in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after the service. Mrs. Wilson was a native of Pitt County, and a lifelong resident of the Grimesland Community. She was a member of the Grimesland Free Will Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Wilson; grandson, Steve Wilson; sisters, Myrtie Hunt, Lula Ketcham, Ruby Mae Everette, Winnie Everette, and Gladys Pilgreen; brothers, David Smith and Jim Smith. She is survived by her: daughters, Judy Wilson Pollard and husband, Norman Ray and Janice Wilson Coward and husband, Jimmy;sons, Wayne Wilson and wife, Debbie and Danny Wilson and wife, Kay Chance; grandchildren, Shawna Chance DeMatteis and husband, Darren, Wayne Wilson Jr., Christy KuBrock and husband, James, Danny Wilson Jr. and wife, Aileen, Brandie Whitehurst and husband, Greg, Ron Chance Jr. and wife, Crystal, Allen Gurganus and wife, Emily, Ashley Hudson and husband, Chris, Justin Coward, Stacie Foutty and husband James, Josh Coward and wife, Callie and Tracy Wilson, great-grandchildren, Chastity Swinton, Mila Wilson, Lana Whitehurst, Ava Wilson, Ashton Coward, Jonah Foutty, Piper Foutty, Lucas Gurganus, Emma Powers, Bristol Hudson, and Colton Hudson. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.