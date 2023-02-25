Doris “Susanne” Griffin, 83, of Morehead City and formerly of New Bern and Greenville, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Susanne was born on August 31, 1939, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, to the late Albert and Sarah Davis. Her artistic ability and keen interest in various crafts led her to open her own store, Susanne’s Craftory in New Bern. It was the perfect role for her as businesswoman and craft expert where she loved sharing her enthusiasm with customers and friends. She was known for her delicious chicken salad, amazing yeast rolls and perfect honey butter which were enjoyed by all. She is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Ramsey and husband Randy of Beaufort, Beth Hudgins of New Bern and Laura Natella of New Bern; sister, Imogene Batts of Wilson; and grandchildren, Joseph Ralph and Robert Natella, both of New Bern. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband in 2012, Luther Wilson Griffin. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to her home church where she was a member, Winterville Baptist Church, 2593 Church St, Winterville, NC 28590. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.