Doris Worthington

Doris Whichard Worthington
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Doris Whichard Worthington, 87, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
The funeral service will be held Thursday at 11:30 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel officiated by her Pastor Gary Pinnell. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Doris was a lifelong resident of Pitt County and was the daughter of the late William Fernando and Nancy Ann Tetterton Whichard. She retired in 1985 from Carolina Telephone and Telegraph Co. with 32 years of service. She was known as Mema by the families she babysat. She also kept her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Doris was a charter member of Landmark Baptist Church where she faithfully served her Lord and Savior.
Doris loved her family and enjoyed cooking for holidays, birthdays, and Sunday lunch. She always made sure everyone had their favorite food. To her church family she was known as the "cake lady" since she always baked cakes for special events and members' birthdays. Mema loved to cheer for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at their sporting events.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Paul E. Worthington (1986); brothers, Styron, Lloyd, Goodman, Bill, Albert, and Jack; sisters, Katie, Margaret, Elizabeth, Reba, Nellie, and Barbara.
She is survived by her: daughters, Pansy W. Harris and husband, Shelton, of Greenville; and Paula W. Brown and husband, Kent, from Belvoir; grandchildren, Melissa Harris Knotts, Brandon Paul Brown, Katie Brown Davis and Aubrey Kent Brown; great-grandchildren, Skyler Paul Knotts, Mackenna Leigh Knotts, and Brent Wright Davis.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 10 to 11:30 AM prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Vidant Home Health and Hospice and her caregivers Tawanna Slade, Debbie Cannon, and Robbie Colville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Landmark Baptist Church, 4657 US-13, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.