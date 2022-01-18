Dorix Cox
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Doris Cox, 90, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Due to health concerns with Covid-19, the family has decided to have a private graveside in Pinewood Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Asher Panton.
A native of Elizabeth City, Doris was the daughter of the late Curtis and Mary Perry. She attended Meredith College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Since 1965, she has made her home in Greenville where she worked in the home and also taught English at Rose High School. She was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church where she served as a deacon, taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. Doris enjoyed reading, playing bridge, and visiting with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Cox, in 1997.
She is survived by: sons, Jay Cox and wife, Bunny, of Pactolus and Perry Cox and wife, Debra, of Apex; grandchildren, Ashely Hurdle and husband, Alex, Leigh Faranec and husband, Andrew, Taylor Ratledge and husband, Dave, McCall Hewell and husband, Eric, and Lauren Chu and husband, Alex; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Henry Hurdle; sisters, Joyce Herring and Mary Ann Wussow; brothers, Curtis Perry, Jr. and James Perry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Carolina Pregnancy Center, 209 E. Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.