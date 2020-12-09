Dorothy Ayers Andrews
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Dorothy Ayers Andrews, 88, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020.
The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Gene Andrews. The family will receive friends Friday from 9:30 until 10:45 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held Friday afternoon at 2:30 PM at Martin Memorial Gardens, Williamston.
Mrs. Andrews, a native of Martin County, was the daughter of the late Oscar and Nellie Mae Mobley Ayers. In the 1960's and 70's she made her home in Greenville where she was employed with Planters Bank. She and her husband then moved to Durham where she worked in Data Processing with McPherson Hospital. Mrs. Andrews was a charter member of the Williamston Church of Christ and University Church of Christ in Greenville. At the time of her death, she was a member of Christ's Church in Winterville.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Andrews was preceded in death by her daughter, Vickie Andrews Cox, as well as brothers Melton, Dallas, and Joe Ayers, and sisters Evelyn Ayers Whitehurst and Marie Ayers Everett.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years and 11 months, Alton Eugene Andrews; son, Gene Andrews and wife, Alice, of Chocowinity; daughter, Kim Welker and husband, Scott, Albemarle, NC; son-in-law Hoyt Cox, Arden, NC; seven grandchildren, Chad, Jenny, Sarah, Lisa, Drew, Seth, and Cara; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mid-Atlantic Christian University Scholarship Fund. Donations should be directed to the Vickie Andrews Cox Scholarship and marked in memory of Dorothy Andrews. Address for gifts is: 715 N. Poindexter St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
