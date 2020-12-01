Dorothy "Dottie" Robinson Bryan
GREENVILLE - The family of Dorothy "Dottie" Robinson Bryan of Pitt County, is saddened to announce her passing on November 25, 2020 at the age of 67.
She will lovingly be remembered by her husband of forty-eight years, Russell "Buck" Bryan Jr., children, Jennifer Jewett and husband, Rick, Tonya Whitley and husband, Jamie, Russell Bryan III and fiance, Stephanie Pelletier; grandchildren, Deanna Craft and husband, Adam, Austin Whitley, Matthew Bryan, Isaac Bryan, Jacob Bryan, Kyle Pelletier, and Alyse Pelletier; great-grandchildren, Mason Craft and Lucas Craft; brother, Mike Robinson and wife, Julia; and her sister, Cathy Glisson and husband, B.B.
She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Ann Robinson Stinson; brothers, Billy and Ricky Robinson; and her sister, Deana Collins.
Dottie was everyone's Memaw and was so strong and easy to love. She put her mark on a lot of people with her cooking and sewing, and loved making people smile.
A private service will be held. Due to Covid restrictions the family regrets not being able to see family and friends but those desiring to pay their respects may do so at the Farmville Funeral Home, Tuesday December 1, from 12:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.