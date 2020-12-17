Mrs. Dorothy ‘Dot” Ann Stauffer Paschal, 89, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. A celebration of Dot’s life will take place on Saturday at 1:00 PM at The Memorial Baptist Church led by the Reverend Brad Smith. A private family service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery following the church service. Born and raised in Greenville, Dot graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill. She was happily married to Dr. Herbert Richard Paschal, Jr. from 1952 until his death in 1982. Dot was an active and devoted member of The Memorial Baptist Church for 65 years where she also served as a deacon. She attended the Torchbearers Sunday school class and was a faithful servant to God’s work. Dot’s family and friends were her greatest joy. Every summer was spent at her cottage on the Pamlico River. This was her “happy place”, where she entertained friends, loved swimming in the water and cooked wonderful Southern meals for big gatherings. As an avid world traveler, she continually sought out new travel opportunities and recruited friends to share in these experiences. Dot was also a member of the Dig ‘n Delve Garden Club, Delphian Book Club, numerous bridge clubs and a leader of the Girl Scouts. One of Dot’s claims to fame was being chosen as a contestant on The Price is Right game show in 1961 where she won a baby grand piano, which she enjoyed playing throughout her life. Dot was the daughter of the late John Jacob and Clyde Lucas Stauffer. She was also preceded in death by a son, Herbert Richard Paschal, III and a brother, John J. Stauffer, Jr. She is survived by a son, Doug Paschal and his wife Jeanne of Charlotte; two daughters, Annis Lyles and husband Greg and Pat Paschal, all of Atlanta, GA; seven grandchildren, Mark Paschal, David Paschal, Paul Paschal, Carter Lyles, Bailey Lyles, Brittany Marsh and Caroline Paschal; two great-grandchildren, Charles Paschal and Addison Marsh. Memorial contributions may be made to The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 Greenville Blvd. SE, Greenville, NC 27858 in the name of Dorothy Paschal. The celebration service will also be available live online on Saturday, December 19th at 1:00 PM at https://www.facebook.com/TMBCGreenvilleNC . Those wishing to watch online can use the link and scroll to view the live video feed from the sanctuary. On-line condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.